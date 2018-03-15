Sheriff: Suspects arrested after shooting lock at marijuana dispensary on Oregon coast

A man and an underage suspect were arrested in connection with an attempted burglary investigation at a marijuana dispensary on the Oregon coast.

Deputies responded to Bernie’s Universal Dispensaries in South Beach on Feb. 28.

Investigators said two male suspects attempted to force their way into the business and one of the suspects shot the door lock with a handgun.

The suspects did not make it inside, but they were captured by surveillance cameras.

Deputies worked with staff at the dispensary and other businesses to identify the suspects.

At 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Lincoln County deputies and Newport police served a search warrant on a boat moored at the South Beach Marina.

Shane Perry Miller, 45, and an underage male suspect were taken into custody. Miller was arrested on charges of attempted burglary, criminal mischief, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

No details were immediately released about the underage suspect.

Rochelle Deanne Miller, 45, was also taken into custody on an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Deputy Maleri Cates at 541-265-4277, Ext. 7194.

