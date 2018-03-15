Woman found dead in Salem hotel room identified; murder suspect indicted

Cody Roy Hilliard, jail booking photo. Scene photo of homicide investigation at Days Inn Black Bear Inn in Salem. (KPTV)

A suspect accused of murder and abuse of a corpse has been indicted by a grand jury, according to police, after a woman was found dead in a Salem hotel room.

Cody Roy Hilliard, 25, was arrested by Oregon State Police as he drove on Interstate 5 near Eugene on March 7.

At 11 p.m. the previous night, Salem police responded to the Days Inn Black Bear Inn on the 1600 block of Motor Court Northeast to conduct a welfare check on a hotel guest.

A woman’s body was found in a room. The woman was identified Thursday as Kim Cheen Low, 38.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Low’s death was a homicide.

The Salem Police Department worked with the Independence Police Department to identify Hilliard as the suspect in the case.

No other details were released about the investigation or how detectives connected Hilliard to the case.

Hilliard was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on charges of aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse, unauthorized use of a vehicle and burglary.

