Thief broke into lockers, vehicles at Beaverton athletic club

FOX 12's Most Wanted stole from at least three people at a Beaverton athletic club.

The thefts happened at VillaSport Athletic Club on Southwest Meridian Street.

FOX 12 spoke with one victim who says she put her things in a locker in the women's locker room and was certain she locked it. After her workout and shower, she came back and found her locker open and everything inside gone.

"Cell phone, a wallet, an iWatch, and my studying stuff. My books and everything. Even my underwear, my shoes, my clothes, everything gone," the victim said.

The victim told FOX 12 other patrons gave her clothes to wear, since her clothes had been stolen. Then, she went outside to find that someone had opened her car doors and gone through her things.

The victim later learned her bank card had been used at the Walker Road Fred Meyer just a short distance away from the athletic club.

Beaverton police said they are still investigating the thefts.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.