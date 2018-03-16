Car catches fire at Beaverton apartment complex

After a 911 caller reported hearing an explosion in Beaverton, firefighters found a car on fire early Friday morning.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded about 4:30 a.m. to the Beaverton Apartments, located on Southwest Erickson Avenue, after receiving a report of an explosion.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a Subaru hatchback on fire in the parking lot.

There was concern the flames could spread to the nearby apartments, but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before that.

The fire did do some damage to the siding.

#BREAKING: Car fire at Beaverton Apartments on SW Erickson Ave. Happened about an hour ago. Firefighters got here just in time to stop it from spreading to a building. 911 caller reported an explosion- fire investigator headed to scene. pic.twitter.com/8u4lTgAZIh — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) March 16, 2018

No one was injured in the fire and an investigator is working on determining a cause of the fire.

