Car catches fire at Beaverton apartment complex, police investig - KPTV - FOX 12

Car catches fire at Beaverton apartment complex, police investigating as arson

Posted: Updated:
KPTV KPTV
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

After a 911 caller reported hearing an explosion in Beaverton, firefighters found a car on fire early Friday morning. Now, police are investigating the fire as an arson. 

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded about 4:30 a.m. to the Beaverton Apartments, located on Southwest Erickson Avenue, after receiving a report of an explosion.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a Subaru hatchback on fire in the parking lot.

There was concern the flames could spread to the nearby apartments, but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before that.

The fire did do some damage to the siding. 

No one was injured in the fire and an investigator is working on determining a cause of the fire.

Beaverton police told FOX 12 that the fire is being investigated as an arson after video surveillance showed "a suspicious person in the area and around the car."

Officers said there was no suspect description currently to release due to the video quality. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.