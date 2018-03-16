Car catches fire at Beaverton apartment complex, police investigating as arson

Costco is inviting veterans, active-duty military members and their families to an exclusive shopping event.More >
Costco is inviting veterans, active-duty military members and their families to an exclusive shopping event.More >
The pregnant wife of a man killed by a boulder that crashed through the window of their car near Los Angeles is pleading for information that leads to an arrest.More >
The pregnant wife of a man killed by a boulder that crashed through the window of their car near Los Angeles is pleading for information that leads to an arrest.More >
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.More >
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.More >
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >
The Oregon Garden in Silverton is closed after a cougar was spotted in the botanical garden Wednesday night.More >
The Oregon Garden in Silverton is closed after a cougar was spotted in the botanical garden Wednesday night.More >
A Beaverton woman is taking on the dating app “Tinder” claiming they are discriminating against her because she is transgender.More >
A Beaverton woman is taking on the dating app “Tinder” claiming they are discriminating against her because she is transgender.More >
In the past couple years, several massive earthquakes have devastated countries around the globe and for the Pacific Northwest, officials say a giant quake is due and locals need to be prepared.More >
In the past couple years, several massive earthquakes have devastated countries around the globe and for the Pacific Northwest, officials say a giant quake is due and locals need to be prepared.More >
A suspect accused of murder and abuse of a corpse has been indicted by a grand jury, according to police, after a woman was found dead in a Salem hotel room.More >
A suspect accused of murder and abuse of a corpse has been indicted by a grand jury, according to police, after a woman was found dead in a Salem hotel room.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
A driver suspected of being impaired was taken into custody after allegedly not complying with a traffic stop and leading deputies on a chase that ended in Aloha early Friday morning.More >
A driver suspected of being impaired was taken into custody after allegedly not complying with a traffic stop and leading deputies on a chase that ended in Aloha early Friday morning.More >