Portland suspect nicknamed 'The Fake Slim Shady Bandit' arrested

A man suspected of being “The Fake Slim Shady Bandit” who robbed a bank in Northwest Portland has been arrested, thanks in part to an anonymous tip.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at an Umpqua Bank located at 467 Northwest 23rd Avenue on March 7.

Employees told police that the suspect, nicknamed "The Fake Slim Shady Bandit," walked into the bank presenting a note demanding money and after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash he left the bank without incident.

Police asked for help identifying the man last week.

Court documents state an anonymous tip was submitted to Crime Stoppers, claiming the suspect was a man named Paul who lived at the Northwest Towers Apartments, located at 1936 Northwest Flanders Street.

On Wednesday, officers went to the Northwest Towers Apartments and spoke with the apartment manager and showed surveillance images of the March 7 robbery.

Upon seeing the images, the manager recognized the suspect as Paul Lyman and confirmed the tipster’s information about Lyman’s current address.

Later Wednesday, several apartment residents told police Lyman was the robber they saw on the news.

When officers were at the scene, they saw Lyman walking across the street and arrested him, court documents state.

While in custody, Lyman confessed to the robbery. When asked about any additional robberies, Lyman requested legal counsel, according to the court documents.

Lyman appeared in court Thursday and faces robbery charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 13.

