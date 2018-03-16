On the Go with Joe at Portland Roadster Show

A collection of classic custom cars is on display this weekend at the Portland Expo Center.More >
A collection of classic custom cars is on display this weekend at the Portland Expo Center.More >
St. Patrick’s Day is Saturday, so a pair of pubs in Portland is gearing up to toast all things Irish.More >
St. Patrick’s Day is Saturday, so a pair of pubs in Portland is gearing up to toast all things Irish.More >
Just around the time of Pi Day, a new pizzeria is coming to Lake Oswego. Pizzeria sul Lago, run by chef Nick Ford and located at 315 First Street Suite 101, will start firing pies for the public Monday.More >
Just around the time of Pi Day, a new pizzeria is coming to Lake Oswego. Pizzeria sul Lago, run by chef Nick Ford and located at 315 First Street Suite 101, will start firing pies for the public Monday.More >
The local company known for it's pedal-produced smoothies has opened a new location in North Portland.More >
The local company known for it's pedal-produced smoothies has opened a new location in North Portland.More >
There’s an easy way to give a child an international education right now without leaving Portland.More >
There’s an easy way to give a child an international education right now without leaving Portland.More >
Want to feel the burn? A new fitness studio in Vancouver promises its clients will get a great workout in less than an hour.More >
Want to feel the burn? A new fitness studio in Vancouver promises its clients will get a great workout in less than an hour.More >
A popular spot in Gresham just got sweeter with a new, larger location.More >
A popular spot in Gresham just got sweeter with a new, larger location.More >
Portland Fire & Rescue is celebrating a new museum that honors past firefighting in the Rose City.More >
Portland Fire & Rescue is celebrating a new museum that honors past firefighting in the Rose City.More >
For local horse lovers, there’s an event this weekend you’ll want to race over to check out.More >
For local horse lovers, there’s an event this weekend you’ll want to race over to check out.More >
Costco is inviting veterans, active-duty military members and their families to an exclusive shopping event.More >
Costco is inviting veterans, active-duty military members and their families to an exclusive shopping event.More >
The pregnant wife of a man killed by a boulder that crashed through the window of their car near Los Angeles is pleading for information that leads to an arrest.More >
The pregnant wife of a man killed by a boulder that crashed through the window of their car near Los Angeles is pleading for information that leads to an arrest.More >
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.More >
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.More >
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >
The Oregon Garden in Silverton is closed after a cougar was spotted in the botanical garden Wednesday night.More >
The Oregon Garden in Silverton is closed after a cougar was spotted in the botanical garden Wednesday night.More >
A Beaverton woman is taking on the dating app “Tinder” claiming they are discriminating against her because she is transgender.More >
A Beaverton woman is taking on the dating app “Tinder” claiming they are discriminating against her because she is transgender.More >
In the past couple years, several massive earthquakes have devastated countries around the globe and for the Pacific Northwest, officials say a giant quake is due and locals need to be prepared.More >
In the past couple years, several massive earthquakes have devastated countries around the globe and for the Pacific Northwest, officials say a giant quake is due and locals need to be prepared.More >
A suspect accused of murder and abuse of a corpse has been indicted by a grand jury, according to police, after a woman was found dead in a Salem hotel room.More >
A suspect accused of murder and abuse of a corpse has been indicted by a grand jury, according to police, after a woman was found dead in a Salem hotel room.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
A driver suspected of being impaired was taken into custody after allegedly not complying with a traffic stop and leading deputies on a chase that ended in Aloha early Friday morning.More >
A driver suspected of being impaired was taken into custody after allegedly not complying with a traffic stop and leading deputies on a chase that ended in Aloha early Friday morning.More >