On the Go with Joe at Portland Roadster Show

A collection of classic custom cars is on display this weekend at the Portland Expo Center.

The Portland Roadster Show is back in the Rose City for car lovers to attend.

The show, which first began back in 1956, runs Friday through Sunday and is one of the nation’s premiere hot rodding events.

Now in its 62nd year, the show features the efforts of car restoration.

The Portland Roadster Show doesn’t just have cars on display, it also has trucks and motorcycles.

When was the last time an 80-year-old school bus looked this good?

Anyone interested in learning more about the show can visit PortlandRoadsterShow.com.

