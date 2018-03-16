On the Go with Joe at Portland Roadster Show - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at Portland Roadster Show

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A collection of classic custom cars is on display this weekend at the Portland Expo Center.

The Portland Roadster Show is back in the Rose City for car lovers to attend.

The show, which first began back in 1956, runs Friday through Sunday and is one of the nation’s premiere hot rodding events.

Now in its 62nd year, the show features the efforts of car restoration.

The Portland Roadster Show doesn’t just have cars on display, it also has trucks and motorcycles.

Anyone interested in learning more about the show can visit PortlandRoadsterShow.com

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

  • On The Go With JoeOn The Go With JoeMore>>

  • On the Go with Joe at Portland Roadster Show

    On the Go with Joe at Portland Roadster Show

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:16:30 GMT

    A collection of classic custom cars is on display this weekend at the Portland Expo Center. 

    More >

    A collection of classic custom cars is on display this weekend at the Portland Expo Center. 

    More >

  • On the Go with Joe at Kells Irish Festival

    On the Go with Joe at Kells Irish Festival

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:55:34 GMT

    St. Patrick’s Day is Saturday, so a pair of pubs in Portland is gearing up to toast all things Irish.

    More >

    St. Patrick’s Day is Saturday, so a pair of pubs in Portland is gearing up to toast all things Irish.

    More >

  • On the Go with Joe for Pi Day

    On the Go with Joe for Pi Day

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:13:46 GMT

    Just around the time of Pi Day, a new pizzeria is coming to Lake Oswego. Pizzeria sul Lago, run by chef Nick Ford and located at 315 First Street Suite 101, will start firing pies for the public Monday. 

    More >

    Just around the time of Pi Day, a new pizzeria is coming to Lake Oswego. Pizzeria sul Lago, run by chef Nick Ford and located at 315 First Street Suite 101, will start firing pies for the public Monday. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.