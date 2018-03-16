Police, Crime Stoppers seeking ID of NE Portland motel arson suspect

The Portland Police Bureau along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect of a motel arson case.

On the evening of Dec. 27, police and Portland Fire & Rescue responded to report of a fire at the Courtesy Inn Motel, located at 11324 Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

During the investigation, crews learned that the suspect poured gasoline around a parked car and a motel room door, ignited the fire and left the area.

According to investigators, they reviewed area surveillance video and were able to obtain images of the suspect.

Police said the suspect is described as an older white man with a "large physical frame."

He was wearing a two-toned sweatshirt or jacket, a baseball cap and a small ponytail sticking out the back of the hat, according to police.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

To submit a tip, visit the app store and download P3 Tips, submit online at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.

