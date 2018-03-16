Link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Friday, March 16

Here is the link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Friday, March 16.
The director behind hits like "The X-Files" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" is in Oregon working on his latest project, and you can be a part of it. Casting agency PDXTRAS is looking for talent of all ages and backgrounds for ABC's new drama pilot, called "Staties" directed by Rob Bowman. "Staties" stars Annie Ilonzeh from "Empire" and "Person of Interest" as an NYPD detective reassigned to a coastal Oregon town. Ilonzeh's new partner is a quirky Oregon state trooper played by David Zayas from "Gotham" and "Dexter." PDXTRAS says the pilot is already filming but they're actively casting extras until March 28. Learn more at PDXTRAS.com.
