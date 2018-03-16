Vancouver police searching for missing 60-year-old man from hospital

Vancouver police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who went missing from an area hospital on Friday.

Ricky D. McIntyre, 60, was reported missing from an area hospital where he was receiving care, according to police.

Police said he was last seen on Friday in the 900 block of Northeast Minnehaha Street at around 9:20 a.m.

McIntyre is described by police as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 163 pounds, with a shaved head and a long white goatee.

He was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, dark colored jeans, black sunglasses and a wallet chain.

McIntyre has several medical conditions and takes medication, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ricky D. McIntyre is asked to call 911.

