Police: Man convicted in 2011 crash death of girlfriend arrested for driving while suspended

A man who was convicted and sentenced to prison for a 2011 crash in Beaverton that killed his girlfriend was arrested Friday after running from officers, according to police.

An officer attempted to stop a 2007 Ford sedan for not signaling a turn on Southwest Cherry Hill Drive and Wilson Avenue at 12:11 a.m. Friday.

The driver ran away from the scene, according to police, and was not found by a K-9 team that searched the area. Officers identified the suspect as 28-year-old Justin Case Hookie.

Hookie was caught running into a house in the area of Southwest Anita Court at 11:51 a.m. Friday, according to police. He was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of felony driving while suspended, misdemeanor elude and interfering with a police officer.

Hookie was previously sentenced to five years in prison in May 2012 for a crash that killed his girlfriend, 21-year-old Stephanie Dusa, in November 2011.

In that case, Hookie pleaded guilty to aggravated driving while suspended and was found guilty by a judge on the charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Investigators said he was speeding down Murray Boulevard at around 70 mph when he lost control and crashed into a tree. Dusa was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said Hookie walked away from the crash scene with injuries that he claimed were caused by a stranger attacking him.

