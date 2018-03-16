Police: Man found guilty for compelling prostitution, 210 month sentence

A man was found guilty of compelling and promoting prostitution in Multnomah County on Friday and sentenced to 210 months in prison.

Officers said the conviction was the result of an investigation that began on May 3rd when officers contacted a victim that the suspect, Moncello James, 32, had forced into prostitution.

When officers first contacted the victim, James was being held in jail for an unrelated parole violation in connection with a felon in possession of a firearm.

Human trafficking detectives took over the investigation and detectives learned that James compelled victims into prostitution before his arrest on April 3rd and continued to compel the victim to perform acts of prostitution from inside jail.

According to police, James was previously convicted of pimping and pandering in California.

A Multnomah County jury found James guilty of five counts of Compelling Prostitution and 15 counts of Promoting Prostitution.

James was sentenced to 210 months in prison.

