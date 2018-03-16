Police: Man in car stolen out of Mexico caught with 36 pounds of meth near Bend

Evidence photo from Oregon State Police and jail booking photo of Michel Alberto Fuentes Burgos (KPTV)

A man driving a car stolen out of Mexico was caught with 36 pounds of methamphetamine near Bend, according to Oregon State Police.

A trooper stopped a speeding 2018 Nissan Versa with Mexican plates on Highway 20 east of Bend on Monday.

During the course of the traffic stop, troopers said an OSP K-9 alerted on the vehicle and a search was conducted.

The search resulted in the seizure of more than 36 pounds of meth, according to police.

Michel Alberto Fuentes Burgos, 28, of Sonora, Mexico, was arrested and booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of unlawful possession, delivery and manufacture of methamphetamine.

Police said subsequent investigation showed that the car was stolen in February in Sonora, Mexico.

Further charges will be forwarded to the district attorney for consideration, according to police.

