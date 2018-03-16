Missing 16-year-old boy from Vancouver found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing 16-year-old boy from Vancouver found safe

Vancouver Police Department (KPTV file image) Vancouver Police Department (KPTV file image)
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Vancouver police said a missing 16-year-old boy has been found safe.

Police said Dakota Z. Wesley was last seen on Wednesday in the 3400 block of Northeast 62nd Avenue.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police said Dakota had been located and reunited with his family.

Police did not release any other information.

