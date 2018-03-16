Police: Missing 16-year-old boy from Vancouver

The Vancouver Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police said Dakota Z. Wesley was last seen on Wednesday in the 3400 block of Northeast 62nd Avenue.

Dakota is described by police as an African American male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Dakota was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, a blue t-shirt and black Jordan basketball shoes.

Police said Dakota suffers from a medical condition requiring medication.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dakota is asked to call 911.

