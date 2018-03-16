Deadly crash shuts down Hwy 26 near Tillamook County-Washington - KPTV - FOX 12

Deadly crash shuts down Hwy 26 near Tillamook County-Washington County line

Posted: Updated:
Image: KPTV/Air 12 Image: KPTV/Air 12
TIMBER, OR (KPTV) -

A deadly crash shut down Highway 26 near the line dividing Tillamook County and Washington County on Friday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near Milepost 32 at around 5 p.m.

The Banks Fire District described the scene as a “large-scale” crash. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash was deadly.

Oregon State Police later reported that two people had died in the two-vehicle, head-on crash. 

Highway 26 was closed in both directions at Milepost 35. Images from Air 12 showed a long backup of cars.

Two medical helicopters landed near the scene and transported an unknown number of patients to area hospitals.

There was no immediate timeline for reopening the road. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.