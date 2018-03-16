Two dead, five injured in crash on Hwy 26 near Tillamook County-Washington County line

A deadly crash shut down Highway 26 near the line dividing Tillamook County and Washington County on Friday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near Milepost 32 at around 5 p.m.

Banks Fire said two SUV's were involved in the crash and sustained heavy damage.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Five people were taken to area hospitals in serious condition. Two were transported by Life Flight and three were taken by ambulance, according to Banks Fire.

Highway 26 was closed in both directions at Milepost 35. Images from Air 12 showed a long backup of cars.

There was no immediate timeline for reopening the road. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Banks Fire Crews, along with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Hillsboro Fire, Forest Grove Fire and Rescue, Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation, responded to the crash.

