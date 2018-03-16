Overlook residents have mixed reactions about Adidas campus expansion

Adidas is gearing up for an expansion of their campus in north Portland, but the idea is coming with mixed reactions.

FOX 12 spoke with Overlook Neighborhood Association Chair Chris Trejbal who says over the years Adidas has been a good neighbor and he's happy the company is meeting with neighbors before the company breaks ground.

A few neighbors have voiced concerns about views being blocked by the new buildings.

Trejbal says over the years the neighborhood has had issues with street parking, something he says Adidas plans to address with a new parking garage.

"Parking is one of the big ones, occasional people speeding down the streets. Adidas has a lot of trucks coming and going, it can be disruptive to a residential neighborhood having a corporate campus right in the middle of it," said Trejbal. "Hopefully some of that will be eliminated when the construction project is complete."

Adidas has not revealed the exact plans for the project. They sent FOX 12 a statement on Friday, saying in part:

“We love being part of the Overlook community. It’s where we do business and where many of our employees live. Our company’s growth has brought more people to our office and we understand the challenges this can pose. We have a dedicated team working directly with the community to listen and learn and make sure we continue to be a valued part of this neighborhood.”

A community meeting is planned for March 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Kaiser Town Hall.

