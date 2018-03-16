DA: Salem officer justified in shooting man accused of trying to hit him with truck

A Salem police officer has been deemed justified in shooting a suspect accused of trying to hit him with his pickup, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

A grand jury unanimously found Officer Jesse Rios was justified in using deadly force against Zackary Miles Pevey the afternoon of March 8.

Police said officers attempted to contact Pevey in his Ford F-350 pickup in a parking lot on Silverton Road due to felony warrants for his arrest, but he did not cooperate and hit a patrol car as he drove away.

A chase was ended due to safety reasons, but a short time later officers located Pevey and followed him into a driveway on the 5500 block of State Street.

Rios parked behind Pevey, got out of his car and approached Pevey, but investigators said Pevey reversed his truck directly toward the officer.

Rios opened fire, hitting Pevey once. Pevey was provided medical aid and taken to the hospital. He was later released and booked into the Marion County Jail on his felony warrants.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Investigators said a search warrant served as part of this investigation led to evidence of drug sales.

Along with finding Rios’ actions justified, the grand jury also indicted Pevey on charges including first-degree attempted assault, attempted assault on a public safety officer, felony eluding a police officer, DUII and delivery of methamphetamine and heroin.

Pevey is due back in court March 21.

