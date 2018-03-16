Actor Chris Pratt sends message of love and support to Vancouver boy battling cancer

Actor Chris Pratt sent a message of love and support to a Vancouver boy battling cancer.

Five-year-old Declan Reagan already has a reputation for overcoming adversity to help others. After being released from Randall Children’s Hospital two years ago, he and his family created a nonprofit called Declan the Dinosaur.

They visited other young cancer patients to spread joy through a variety of programs.

Recently, however, Declan’s cancer returned.

Declan’s goal now is to be healthy enough to see the new “Jurassic World” moving coming out this summer.

That goal got the attention of the film’s star, Pratt, and the Hollywood hero posted a special message to Declan and his twin brother Adrian.

“I just wanted to send my love and my thoughts and my prayers to the Reagan family. So sorry for all of the struggles you are going through and I just wanted you to know that I’m thinking about you,” Pratt said.

The Reagans responded on Facebook saying they immediately started crying, while echoing Declan’s determination to see the new movie.

