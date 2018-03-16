Caught on camera: New Camaro stolen from Sandy car dealership in brazen heist

A brazen theft was caught on camera at a Sandy car dealership.

Jeff Baldwin, Suburban Chevrolet in Sandy general manager, said his staff started work as usual Thursday, until they realized something was missing.

“A customer from our Ford store came over here to look at the Camaro and they couldn’t find the Camaro,” Baldwin said.

A brand new, $62,000 red ZL1 Camaro was gone.

After reviewing surveillance video, workers discovered the crime was caught on camera.

Two people in a pickup drove onto the lot with a flatbed trailer at around 4 a.m. They backed up to the Camaro, tilted the trailer down, hooked up a winch and dragged the car onto the trailer.

They were gone with the car in less than eight minutes.

“It’s just disgusting. I don’t like car thieves. I don’t like thieves. And somebody took this car and who knows what they’re going to do with it,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin is making a big push to get the car back before it is sold or stripped for parts. He is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who leads police to the thieves and the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sandy Police Department.

