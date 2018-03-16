Fred Meyer phasing out all sales of guns and ammunition

Fred Meyer is phasing out the sale of guns and ammunition from its stores.

A statement from a Kroger spokesman said, “Fred Meyer has made a business decision to exit the firearms category.”

Earlier this month, Kroger announced it would stop selling guns and ammo to customers younger than 21 years old. The company sells weapons and ammunition at 45 Fred Meyer stores in four western states, including Oregon and Washington.

After the deadly school shooting in Florida, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart announced decisions to stop selling weapons and ammo of any kind to anyone under 21 years old. Dick’s also announced its stores would no longer sell assault-style weapons.

In a statement Friday, a Kroger spokesman said the decision to phase out all sales of guns was made “after evaluating changing customer preferences and the fact that we’ve been steadily reducing this category in our Fred Meyer stores over the last several years due to a softening consumer demand.”

The company reported that the “firearms category” represents about $7 million annually of Fred Meyer’s revenue, with sales continuing to decline.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.