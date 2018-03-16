Nike says a second senior executive is leaving company

Nike says a second high-level executive has left the sneaker company, a day after it said another executive was stepping down.

A Nike Inc. spokesman declined to say why Jayme Martin, a vice president at the company, had left.

The latest departure, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, comes after the company based near Beaverton said Brand President Trevor Edwards would leave the company in August.

The Journal, citing anonymous sources, says CEO Mark Parker sent an internal memo this week that said the company had received complaints about inappropriate workplace behavior. The newspaper reported that the memo did not specify the nature of the complaints or whether they involved Edwards or other executives.

A Nike spokesman told FOX 12 on Thursday that there were no direct allegations against Edwards.

