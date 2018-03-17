Oregon Food Bank issues recall of donated pumpkin seeds, nutritional yeast

The Oregon Food Bank has issued a recall of donated pumpkin seeds and nutritional yeast.

On March 12, the Oregon Food Bank recalled more than 22,000 pounds of donated chia seeds because the product may have been contaminated with rodent droppings. Now, more than 63,000 pounds of pumpkin seeds that were included in the same donation have been recalled.

The Oregon Food Bank said the over 1,200 pounds of nutritional yeast is also being recalled. The nutritional yeast was donated along with the chia and pumpkin seeds.

“While no known illnesses have been associated with this product, use or consumption may present a health hazard to consumers,” according to an Oregon Food Bank statement.

The pumpkin seeds and nutritional yeast were distributed in Oregon and Clark County through the Oregon Food Bank Network of regional food banks and participating food pantries.

The product was distributed in one pound plastic poly film bags with a twist-type closure or a re-sealable pouch, and were distributed in the described packaging between Nov. 1, 2017 and March 9, 2018.

The Oregon Food Bank said consumers should dispose of the product immediately.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of food borne illness should consult with their primary physician or county health department.

