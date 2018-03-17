Two people seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Wood Village

Two people were taken to the hospital Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in Wood Village.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said at 8:38 p.m. they responded to an injury crash at Northeast Wood Village Boulevard and Northeast Riverwood Street.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found two people suffering from serious injuries. The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with deputies.

Northeast Wood Village Boulevard will be closed from the Fred Meyers to Northeast Arata Road for several hours while the East County Vehicular Crimes Team investigates the crash.

