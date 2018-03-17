Deputies searching for missing Woodburn woman with mental illnes - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies searching for missing Woodburn woman with mental illness

Marion County deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing 31-year-old woman.

Jessica Chipman was last seen on March 11 when she left her home on Chateau Drive in Woodburn.

Deputies said Chipman suffers from mental illness and has left for extended periods of time in the past.

Chipman is described as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with long brown hair that is dyed blonde and has hazel eyes.

According to deputies, Chipman requires medication and may be headed toward the Portland area.

Anyone with information on Chipman's whereabouts is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

