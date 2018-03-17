Missing Oregon State University student, boyfriend located

Oregon State Police say a missing Oregon State University student and her boyfriend have been located and are no longer considered endangered.

Kiara Wick, 23, of Milwaukie, and 20-year-old Jacob Eveler, of Philomath, were last seen at around 2 a.m. Friday morning in Tebeau Hall on Oregon State's campus.

On Sunday, OSP was notified by family members that a Salt Lake City, Utah Greyhound employee had made contact with both Wick and Eveler.

OSP said the two appeared to not be endangered and were on a bus to Boston.

