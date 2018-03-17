Police ask for help to find missing Oregon State University student, boyfriend

Oregon state police looking for a missing student and her boyfriend who may be suicidal.

23-year-old Kiara wick, of Milwaukie, and 20-year-old Jacob Eveler, of Philomath, were last seen at around 2 am yesterday morning in Tebeau hall on Oregon State's campus.

Family members reported the two individuals may be suicidal, according to Oregon State Police

Police said Friday afternoon they found Eveler's car at his parent's house in Philomath.

Wick is 5’ 8” tall with brown hair and grayish blue eyes.

Eveler is about 6’ tall with curly brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black rockstar sweatshirt and a grey Carhartt beanie.

If you've seen them or know where they could be call police.

