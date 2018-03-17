Police ask for help to find missing Oregon State University stud - KPTV - FOX 12

Police ask for help to find missing Oregon State University student, boyfriend

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Oregon State Police Courtesy: Oregon State Police
Courtesy: Oregon State Police Courtesy: Oregon State Police
CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon state police looking for a missing student and her boyfriend who may be suicidal.

23-year-old Kiara wick, of Milwaukie, and 20-year-old Jacob Eveler, of Philomath, were last seen at around 2 am yesterday morning in Tebeau hall on Oregon State's campus.

Family members reported the two individuals may be suicidal, according to Oregon State Police

Police said Friday afternoon they found Eveler's car at his parent's house in Philomath.

Wick is 5’ 8” tall with brown hair and grayish blue eyes.

Eveler is about 6’ tall with curly brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black rockstar sweatshirt and a grey Carhartt beanie.

If you've seen them or know where they could be call police.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.