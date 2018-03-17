Police investigating shooting in NE Portland, no injuries reported

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating a shooting in Northeast Portland that happened early Saturday morning.

Portland Police said officers were called to the report of gunfire in the 600 block of Northeast Morgan Street at 1:37 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a home and car with damage from bullet holes. Officers also found additional evidence of gunfire on Northeast Morgan Street.

Witnesses told police that the suspects arrived and left in a grey sedan.

Police said no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

