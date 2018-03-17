OSP: Victims of deadly Hwy 26 crash identified

Joshua Morrison said the attack happened Sunday near Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Liebe Street in Southeast Portland.More >
Costco is inviting veterans, active-duty military members and their families to an exclusive shopping event.More >
A deadly crash shut down Highway 26 near the line dividing Tillamook County and Washington County on Friday.More >
Suburban Chevrolet in Sandy is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who leads police to the thieves and the car.More >
People living in the Cully neighborhood are over the roar of jet planes flying over their homes. Now, they're taking on the Oregon Air National Guard, hoping their effort will stop noisy jets from flying over residential areas.More >
Actor Chris Pratt sent a message of love and support to a Vancouver boy battling cancer.More >
Facebook is bringing the minimalist version of its app to some developed countries, including the United States. Facebook Lite is a parred down version of the social network's mobile app.More >
Two people were taken to the hospital Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in Wood Village.More >
