OSP: Victims of deadly Hwy 26 crash identified

Oregon State Police have identified the people involved in a deadly crash on Highway 26 in Tillamook County on Friday.

OSP said a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by 18-year-old Caitlyn Potter, was going eastbound on Highway 26 near milepost 32 and lost control, sliding sideways into the westbound lane.

The Trailblazer hit a westbound Toyota Tacoma and then T-boned a GMC Acadia.

OSP said the front passenger of the Trailblazer, 19-year-old Kendra Cornwell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front passenger of the GMC, 80-year-old Tom Bonneville, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the GMC, Andrew Bonneville, and three other passengers were taken to Portland hospitals.

Potter was transported to OHSU with critical injuries, according to Oregon State Police.

The driver and passengers in the Toyota Tacoma were not hurt.

The Oregon State Police was assisted by Washington County Sheriff's Office, Banks Fire, Oregon Department of Transportation, Tillamook County Medical Examiner and District Attorney's Office. The highway was affected for five hours.

