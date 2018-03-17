Woman hit, killed by truck in Hazel Dell

A woman was killed after Clark County Deputies said a pickup truck hit her as she crossed Highway 99 in Hazel Dell.

Deputies responded to the 8200 block of Northeast Highway 99 at around 9:30 last night.

Deputies said she was about 200 feet away from a marked crosswalk.

Medics life-flighted her to the hospital where she later died.

Deputies will not release her name until her family has been notified.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

