Woman hit, killed by vehicle on Hwy 99 in Hazel Dell - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman hit, killed by vehicle on Hwy 99 in Hazel Dell

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Clark Co. Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Clark Co. Sheriff's Office
HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) -

A woman was killed after Clark County Deputies said a pickup truck hit her as she crossed Northeast Highway 99 in Hazel Dell.

Deputies responded to the 8200 block of NE Highway 99 at around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital where she later died.

According to deputies, the victim was about 200 feet away from a marked crosswalk when she was struck.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Deputies will not release the victim's name until her family has been notified.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.