Woman hit, killed by vehicle on Hwy 99 in Hazel Dell

A woman was killed after Clark County Deputies said a pickup truck hit her as she crossed Northeast Highway 99 in Hazel Dell.

Deputies responded to the 8200 block of NE Highway 99 at around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital where she later died.

According to deputies, the victim was about 200 feet away from a marked crosswalk when she was struck.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Deputies will not release the victim's name until her family has been notified.

