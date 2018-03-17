St. Patrick's Day patrols dedicated to Milwaukie teen killed in impaired driving crash

Local law enforcement is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to raise awareness about the dangers of driving impaired or getting into a car with a drunk driver.

Portland police and other local agencies will be out all weekend for the St. Patrick's Day holiday high visibility saturation patrols.

The patrols are dedicated to Nick Portis, a Milwaukie teen who died in a crash almost five years ago.

Portis' mother says that although her son wasn't driving, he made the mistake of getting into a car with a drunk driver.

"He didn't just get hit by a drunk driver. He made all of the decisions that night that ultimately ended in his death. You know, he made the decision to party, he made the decision to get in the car with a drunk driver, he made the decision not to put on his seatbelt," said Jeanette Robart.

Robart says she has one message for people who plan to go out this weekend: "Don't make this the party that ruins your family's lives."

