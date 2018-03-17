Thirsty Lion hosts head-shaving event for St. Baldrick's Foundation

It is St. Patrick's Day and that has people celebrating all over the world. One local restaurant is using their celebration to help out a good cause.

People lined up to get their head shave at the Thirsty Lion at Washington Square Mall on Saturday. It was all for a fundraiser for the St. Baldrick's Foundation.

The St. Baldrick's Foundation is a volunteer-powered charity that funds childhood cancer research grants. People help raise money and then finish by getting their heads shaved.

FOX 12 spoke to one woman who said this is her third time having her head shaved, and it means a lot because she is a nanny.

"I get to make a statement and shave my head instead of just turning in money. When people ask, I can tell them the story behind it," said Wendy Roberts.

She said being able to explain that she chose to have her head shaved for kids is worth while.

A man at the event said this is his sixth year raising money for St. Baldrick's.

"We have all this technology and gadgets but there is this one disease that is resisting. Our advances, you know. We should have had this done like 50 years ago, you know," said Diego Diaz.

Thirsty Lion says in the eight years it has hosted the event, it has raised nearly $300,000 for St. Baldrick's.

