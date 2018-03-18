Friends remember 19-year-old woman who died in crash as caring and funny

Friends are remembering a 19-year-old woman who died in a crash on Highway 26 in Tillamook County Friday.

Since sophomores in high school, Tristin Stephenson said she and 19-year-old Kendra Cornwell were inseparable.

“She was my best friend,” said Stephenson.

On Friday, Stephenson said she spent the day at the coast with a group of friends, including Cornwell.

“We were only down there for four or five hours,” said Stephenson.

But on the way home, a devastating crash happened on Highway 26, west of Banks.

OSP said a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by 18-year-old Caitlyn Potter, was going eastbound on Highway 26 near milepost 32 and lost control, sliding sideways into the westbound lane.

The Trailblazer hit a westbound Toyota Tacoma and then T-boned a GMC Acadia.

OSP said the front passenger of the Trailblazer, 19-year-old Kendra Cornwell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We were in front of them and they were following us,” said Stephenson. “The only thing I saw was a bunch of smoke.”

The front passenger of the GMC, 80-year-old Tom Bonneville, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the GMC, Andrew Bonneville, and three other passengers were taken to Portland hospitals.

Potter was transported to OHSU with critical injuries, according to Oregon State Police.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do if I lose both of them in the same day,” said Stephenson.

Stephenson told Fox 12 she’s remembering Cornwell as a caring, funny person, who excelled at sports.

“She just, she was a great person,” said Cornwell. “I don’t even know what to do at this point. I was with her almost every day. She was my person. She’s just gone.”

