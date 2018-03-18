Thousands expected to participate in 2018 Shamrock Run

Thousands of people are lacing up their running shoes for the 2018 Shamrock Run starting at Waterfront Park.

Here is a list of road closures in Downtown Portland because of Sunday’s event:

Naito Parkway/Front Avenue, between Northwest Everett and Northwest 26th Avenue, will be closed in both directions from 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Naito Parkway, from Northwest Davis to Southwest Jefferson, will be closed in both directions from 5:45 a.m. to 1:15 pm.

Southwest Naito Parkway, from Southwest Columbia to Southwest Barbur Blvd, will be closed in both directions from 7:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Southwest Barbur Blvd southbound only from Southwest Sheridan to Southwest Hamilton, will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Southwest Barbur Blvd southbound only from Southwest Hamilton to Southwest Parkhill, will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Southwest Capitol Highway from SW Barbur to Southwest Terwilliger will be closed in BOTH directions from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard, northbound only, from Southwest Capitol Highway to Southwest 6th Avenue, will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.