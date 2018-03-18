Deputies: Two Pacific University football players face robbery, riot charges

Two Pacific University football players were arrested in connection with a robbery and a street fight.

Washington County Deputies said just after 5 pm Saturday, they were called to a disturbance in the 2800 block of North Davis Court.

They said 18-year-old Christopher Goosby and 19-year-old Jeremy McGoldrick went to a home to buy marijuana from an 18-year-old man.

Deputies said they attacked the man and took off.

The sheriff’s office said 45 minutes later, deputies were called back to the same house for a report of 15 people fighting in the street.

They say Goosby and Mcgoldrick went back to the house with members of the university's football team.

They fought the same man and threatened to come back a third time with more people.

Deputies say they later found the two in a dorm room on campus in Forest Grove.

Both now face several charges including robbery, harassment, and riot.

