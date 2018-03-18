Police: Man and woman hit by car in SE Portland

Police are investigating an accident that badly hurt two people in Southeast Portland.

Police said at 2:30 Sunday morning, an SUV hit a man and woman who were trying to walk across southeast Powell Boulevard near 124th Avenue.

The two suffered serious injuries, and the woman’s injuries are life-threatening.

Police shut down Southeast Powell Boulevard between 122nd and 127th Avenues, but the road has reopened.

The driver of the SUV stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police have not said if the driver will face any charges.

