Police: Woman arrested after leading officers on chase that ended on I-205

A woman was arrested after police said she led officers on a chase from Vancouver into Portland.

Vancouver Police said at 2 am Sunday morning, neighborhood watch volunteers saw a woman leave a bar, get a case of beer at a gas station and drive off.

Police tried to pull over Haven Scabbyrobe, but said she led officers on a chase reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Police said she hit another car on the Glenn Jackson Bridge then rammed a patrol car. Police said they finally stopped and arrested Scabbyrobe a short time later.

She’s now in the Multnomah County Jail on several charges.

