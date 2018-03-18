Police: Woman arrested after leading officers on chase that ende - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Woman arrested after leading officers on chase that ended on I-205

Posted: Updated:
Booking Photo: Haven Scabbyrobe Booking Photo: Haven Scabbyrobe
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A woman was arrested after police said she led officers on a chase from Vancouver into Portland.

Vancouver Police said at 2 am Sunday morning, neighborhood watch volunteers saw a woman leave a bar, get a case of beer at a gas station and drive off.

Police tried to pull over Haven Scabbyrobe, but said she led officers on a chase reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Police said she hit another car on the Glenn Jackson Bridge then rammed a patrol car. Police said they finally stopped and arrested Scabbyrobe a short time later.

She’s now in the Multnomah County Jail on several charges.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.