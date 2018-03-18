Deputies: Snowboarder rescued on Mt. Ashland - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Snowboarder rescued on Mt. Ashland

A snowboarder is safe after he was rescued on Mount Ashland Saturday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said search and rescue crews were called to the ski area at about 6 p.m. after Eric Hostetler, 40, of Bend, did not return as expected after snowboarding from the Mt. Ashland ski area parking lot.

His wife contacted ski patrol members at the lodge, who contacted SAR.

Ski patrol members followed Hostetler's tracks in the snow more than two miles south through the Cottonwood Creek drainage.

Hostetler was found at about 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Deputies said Hostelter is an experienced snowboarder who was dressed for the conditions. Nobody was injured in the incident.

SAR officials urge skiers and snowboarders to refrain from going outside the boundaries of the ski area. Out-of-bounds activity is additionally dangerous at the end of the day when darkness and cold can affect both survival and search efforts.

