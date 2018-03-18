Three critically injured in crash on TV Highway in Beaverton

Three people were taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Beaverton.

The crash occurred at about noon Sunday on Tualatin Valley Highway near Southwest 160th Avenue, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Beaverton Police said they received a report of a possible DUII driver on Murray Boulevard at about 11:49 a.m., but the vehicle in question crashed before police could get to it.

Four to five vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police.

Firefighters said they transported three people to the hospital with critical injuries. Several people were also taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the suspect driver was among those who were taken to the hospital. Officers are investigating the incident as a DUII but have not made an arrest yet.

Eastbound Tualatin Valley Highway was briefly closed during the crash investigation.

