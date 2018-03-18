Camas police investigating suspicious death - KPTV - FOX 12

Camas police investigating suspicious death

Police on Sunday are investigating a suspicious death in Camas. 

The investigation is taking place at a home on Northeast Everett Street near Northeast 22nd Avenue. 

Police said an adult was found dead by a family member at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. More information regarding the victim or the nature of death was not immediately available. 

Northeast Everett Street from Northeast 21st to 22nd Avenue has been closed while police investigate. 

Police are looking for a suspect, but there is no word on the suspect’s description at this time.

