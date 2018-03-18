Police: Woman found dead in Camas home

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Camas home Sunday.

The woman’s body was found just after 1:30 p.m. in a home off Northeast Everett Street near Northeast 22nd Avenue. Police said a family member found the woman’s body and called for help.

Investigators said they are looking for a suspect but they are not releasing any details beyond that at this time. They are also not releasing the woman’s name or how she died.

A family of five lives at the home, according to neighbors. They said police led a boy out of the home shortly after they arrived.

Neighbors told FOX 12 the family was always very polite and helpful. One woman called them good neighbors who were friendly.

“And when I went outside to see if everything’s OK, not knowing which house it’s for, that’s when I saw them bring out their middle son and walked him out to one of the police cars,” said Ashleigh Valenzuela, who lives in the area. “They're a good family, I mean, the father always helped my husband with our house, without having to ask.”

Northeast Everett Street from Northeast 21st to 22nd Avenue has been closed while police investigate.

