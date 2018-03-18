Six train cars derail in north Portland, no injuries reported

No injuries were reported after a train derailed in north Portland Sunday afternoon.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, six cars derailed at North Interstate Avenue near North Thunderbird Way.

PF&R said no hazardous materials were leaking and there were no injuries.

Crews are finishing up their assessment of the scene and barring any new developments, will release the scene to the rail company.

There were no major road traffic impacts, but drivers are still asked to avoid the area.

