Six train cars derail in north Portland, no injuries reported - KPTV - FOX 12

Six train cars derail in north Portland, no injuries reported

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
(KPTV) (KPTV)
(KPTV) (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

No injuries were reported after a train derailed in north Portland Sunday afternoon. 

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, six cars derailed at North Interstate Avenue near North Thunderbird Way. 

PF&R said no hazardous materials were leaking and there were no injuries. 

Crews are finishing up their assessment of the scene and barring any new developments, will release the scene to the rail company. 

There were no major road traffic impacts, but drivers are still asked to avoid the area. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.