Police investigating shooting in NE Portland

Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Portland in which people in two vehicles reportedly shot at each other.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3900 block of Northeast 11th Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence of gunfire as well as parked vehicles with damage consistent with being hit by bullets.

Witnesses told officers that the occupants of two vehicles reportedly shot at one another. The vehicles and people associated with them left the scene immediately after the shooting.

Police have not located the suspects or the vehicles involved.

No injuries were reported.

Northeast 11th Avenue will be closed between Northeast Failing Street and Northeast Shaver Street during the investigation. The Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement team is responding to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

