Deputies: Cell phone store in Wood Village robbed at knifepoint - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Cell phone store in Wood Village robbed at knifepoint

Posted: Updated:
File image File image
WOOD VILLAGE, OR (KPTV) -

A man was detained after a cell phone store in Wood Village was robbed at knifepoint. 

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Metro PCS Store near Northeast 242nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. 

The suspect was armed with a knife and ran from the scene, according to the sheriff's office. 

Responding deputies found a man matching the suspect’s description and detained him. There is no word if he has been arrested. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.