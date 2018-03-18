Deputies: Cell phone store in Wood Village robbed at knifepoint

A man was detained after a cell phone store in Wood Village was robbed at knifepoint.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Metro PCS Store near Northeast 242nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street.

The suspect was armed with a knife and ran from the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Responding deputies found a man matching the suspect’s description and detained him. There is no word if he has been arrested.

