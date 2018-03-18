Thousands lace up for Shamrock Run in downtown Portland

Thousands of runners laced up Sunday for the Shamrock Run in downtown Portland.

This year marks 40 years for the annual race. There were several different options for people to take part in, from a 5K all the way up to a half marathon.

A four-mile long walk was also held, which went around the waterfront.

FOX 12 caught up with a couple who are in their 70s and did the 15K race.

“We have been running for over 40 years, so we are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Shamrock. It’s really organized and a lot of fun no matter what you are running. It’s just a lot of fun to do the Shamrock,” said Adele and Ted Pelletier.

After the race, there was a beer garden and Irish soup for people. There was also live music in waterfront park for people to enjoy.

