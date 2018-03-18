Local toy shops thriving as Toys 'R' Us announces closing plans

This week, Toys ‘R’ US announced it plans on shutting down, or selling all of its stores in the United States.

FOX 12 checked in with a few independent toy shops to see how they are handling the changes in the market.

The owner of Thinker Toys in Multnomah Village said that business is doing well. They have found ways to offer things that places like Amazon don't offer, such as free gift wrapping.

Owner Tye Steinbach also said that the employees are part of their community and that helps.

“I think one thing that definitely benefits us is being in a neighborhood,” he said. “We are in Multnomah Village and there are a variety of shops and restaurants. People come here as a human experience which has happened for generations.”

Another toy store FOX 12 checked out is Piccolo Mondo Toys in Northwest Portland.

The owner said business has been good and that they have actually expanded, opening a third location in Hillsboro.

Michelle Smith said she hopes people will look to the little stores when Toys ‘R’ Us closes up shop.

“We are very lucky that a lot of our customers want to have an interaction more than just a transaction,” she said. “So, we engage kids and the parents and grandparents with the toys and have an experience that customers are looking for.”

Smith also said she listens to what customers want and will check things based on demand.

