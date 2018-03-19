Police identify woman found dead in Camas home, boyfriend sought

Camas police are looking for a 38-year-old man who is suspected of killing his girlfriend during a struggle in their home.

Just after 1:35 p.m. Sunday, Camas police responded to the 2100 block of Northeast Everett Street. When officers arrived, they found the body of 35-year-old Luz Guitron.

Police said officers found signs of struggle inside the home, and it’s believed that Guitron was murdered.

The suspect has been identified as Guillermo Juarez. He is described as a Hispanic man who is 5’9” tall and weighing about 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Juarez and Guitron have been dating for years and have a child together.

Fox 12 spoke to next-door neighbor Ashleigh Valenzuela, who said she didn’t hear anything suspicious, and never imagined her neighbor would be violently murdered.

“I’m beyond shocked, I’m shaking,” Valenzuela said. “They’re a good family. The father always helped my husband with our house, without even having to ask. He would mow our lawn.”

Valenzuela said the family had three children, and she described Guitron as sweet and quiet.

“She’s very helpful. She’s very loving to her kids and she’s hardworking,” Valenzuela said. “They do Saturday markets. They make Mexican food at Saturday markets and Camas Days. They’re very involved with the community.”

Valenzuela said she’s never noticed problems between Guitron and Juarez.

“Very normal, very happy -- the parents loved each other — you could obviously tell,” Valenzuela said.

Fox 12 spoke with other neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera. They too, expressed sadness, and said they were especially shocked by the crime, given that barely two weeks have passed since another unexpected and violent attack in the neighborhood.

Earlier this month, police investigated an attempted murder less than a quarter-mile away. Officers arrested a woman after investigators said she tried to kill her boyfriend with a Samurai sword.

“It’s all becoming a little chaotic right now, and Camas is not like that,” Valenzuela said. “It’s not supposed to be like that.”

Anyone who has information on Juarez’s whereabouts should call Camas Police.

Police said all the children involved are safe and with other family members.

It was originally suspected that a 6-year-old child was missing in this investigation.

Fox 12 reached Guitron’s brother by phone Sunday evening. He said it’s been a difficult time for the family.

Police have not offered details about exactly how she died.

