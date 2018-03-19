Woman dies in Hillsboro mobile home fire

A 55-year-old woman was found dead and a man was injured early Monday morning in a fire at a Hillsboro mobile home.

At 4:52 a.m., firefighters responded to the 1900 block of Southeast Minter Bridge Road on the report of a mobile home on fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, they learned two people had been inside the home when the fire ignited.

The man living in the mobile home was able to escape but the woman inside died in the fire.

The man has minor injuries from smoke inhalation.

The woman has not been identified and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.